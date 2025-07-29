MCR, Good Sam ranked among state’s best hospitals

U.S. News and World Report has ranked UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland third best in the state and Intermountain Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette sixth as part of the magazine’s annual rankings released Monday.

U.S. News ranked MCR as a high-performing hospital in 13 procedures and conditions and Good Samaritan in 11.

MCR won high marks for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, heart arrhythmia, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, pacemaker implantation, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, prostate cancer surgery, hip fracture, hip replacement, spinal fusion and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Good Samaritan scored high for cancer treatment; cardiology, heart and vascular surgery; diabetes and endocrinology; gastroenterology and GI surgery; geriatrics; nephrology; neurology and neurosurgery; obstetrics and gynecology; orthopedics; pulmonolgy and lung surgery; and urology;

“We are honored by the trust our patients place in us every day,” Kevin Unger, president and CEO of UCHealth’s Northern Region, said in a prepared statement. “From our heart program, which constantly exceeds national benchmarks for outcomes and serves in a significant role in research to guide the future of heart care, to our Level I trauma center, which cares for the most critically injured patients in our region, we’re proud to bring advanced care to northern Colorado.”

MCR was among three UCHealth hospitals that were ranked in the top five. UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, located on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, was the No. 1 hospital in the state, according to U.S. News. UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs tied with MCR for No. 3 and is the top-ranked hospital in southern Colorado.

“This achievement underscores the remarkable commitment of UCHealth’s staff and providers, whose compassion and expertise place our patients at the center of everything we do,” Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO, said in a news release. “Improving lives and delivering exceptional care isn’t just our mission, it’s our daily promise to the communities we serve.”

Intermountain Health St. Joseph Hospital in Denver placed second in the rankings and HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge in Lone Tree was fifth. Intermountain Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette ranked sixth,

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins was recognized as a high-performing hospital in six procedures and conditions, including heart attack, pacemaker implantation, leukemia/lymphoma/myeloma, hip replacement, knee replacement and pneumonia.

In addition to the U.S. News rankings, nonpartisan think tank The Lown Institute recently recognized UCHealth as one of the country’s top performing health care systems in social responsibility, community benefits. health care value and patient outcomes for the second time.

In fiscal year 2024, UCHealth cared for 2.7 million patients and provided more than $1.3 billion in community benefits, including $570 million in care for patients who could not afford to pay.

The full list of Colorado hospital rankings is on the U.S. News & World Report website.

