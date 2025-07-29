Banking & Finance  July 29, 2025

Premier credit union completes merger with Kansas CU

By

Broomfield-based Premier Members Credit Union will merge with Wichita, Kansas-based Meritrust Credit Union on Friday but keep its name in Colorado.

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
Categories: Banking & Finance Broomfield M&A Sunday Weekly Today's News Carlos Pacheco James Nastars Meritrust Credit Union Premier Members Credit Union
