Blue Federal Credit Union opening Loveland branch

LOVELAND — Cheyenne-headquartered Blue Federal Credit Union will soon open a new branch, the institution’s 21st location, in Loveland on Sculptor Drive.

“We look forward to being part of the Loveland community where we can continue to discover pathways to realize possibilities for our local members,” shared Stephanie Teubner, Blue FCU’s president and CEO. “We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of this branch.”

The grand opening is set for Oct. 19.

Blue bought the 5,364-square-foot, 15-year-old building on 1.25 acres at 1371 Sculptor Drive in late 2022 from the Kevin and Michelle Falsken Revocable Trust for $3.25 million.

In addition to Loveland, Blue has branches in Boulder, Broomfield, Erie, Fort Collins, Lafayette, Superior and Wellington.

Blue was created in 2016 when Cheyenne-based Warren Federal Credit Union and Broomfield-based Community Financial Credit Union merged and rebranded. In 2020, Blue became the first credit union in Colorado to purchase a bank when it acquired the assets of two Colorado branches of Liberty Savings Bank — in Denver and Granby — and converted the customers to credit-union members.