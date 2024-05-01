Foresight Diagnostics appoints Kurtz as chief medical officer

BOULDER — Foresight Diagnostics Inc., a Boulder-based cancer diagnostics company, has appointed David Kurtz as its chief medical officer and head of research.

As one of Foresight’s co-founders, Kurtz led the development of Foresight’s PhasED-Seq measurable-residual-disease technology and has “continued to play a significant role in the company’s research, development, and commercialization activities due to his extensive experience in oncology research, clinical practice, and molecular diagnostics,” the company said in a press statement.

Kurtz will lead clinical and medical affairs, and will oversee the strategic direction of Foresight’s research and development. He will focus on advancing the company’s liquid biopsy testing platform for MRD measurement into multiple indications. His responsibilities will include guiding strategies for clinical development, fostering collaborations with key opinion leaders and health care providers, and ensuring that Foresight’s technologies are effectively translated into pharmaceutical development and clinical practice.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Kurtz join Foresight to lead our research and development efforts and steer our medical affairs strategy,” Jake Chabon, CEO and co-founder of Foresight, said in a written statement. “As a founder, Dave has always been a core member of our team, and his new role will enable him to further our R&D as we enter a new phase of growth supporting clinical trials and developing regulated diagnostics. His deep understanding of our technology combined with his background in clinical oncology make him the ideal leader to drive our initiatives forward.”