Enliven Therapeutics adds physician to board

BOULDER — Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ELVN), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, has appointed physician Lori Kunkel to its board of directors.

Kunkel, who has has similar positions on the board of directors at Nurix Therapeutics Inc., ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. and K36 Therapeutics Inc., was previous chief medical officer at Pharmacyclics LLC and Proteolix Inc.

“Lori has served as scientific advisor to Enliven since its inception, and we are delighted to now welcome her to our Board,” Enliven CEO Sam Kintz said in a prepared statement. “She brings a wealth of experience as a clinician, academic and industry executive, and we look forward to her continued contributions and insights as we advance our two parallel lead product candidates, ELVN-001 and ELVN-002, through the next set of clinical milestones.”