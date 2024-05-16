Transformative Biotech hires co-CEO

BOULDER — Transformative Biotech LLC, a Boulder molecular diagnostics technology startup company, recently hired Barbara Handelin as co-CEO.

Handelin, who will also serve on the company’s board of directors, will share the CEO role with T-Bio co-founder Russ Hullet, according to a company news release.

“Having been active in the nascent days of the clinical use of PCR technology, it is thrilling to join Transformative Biotech as they introduce possibly the most impactful development in this fundamental technology since its invention,” Handelin said in a prepared statement. “Eliminating DNA extraction as a required step before PCR reactions could have a clinical impact similar to the first self-administered pregnancy tests or the first automated blood chemistry instruments.”

T-Bio is piloting a device “wherein saliva samples can be used directly to detect viruses and bacteria,” the company said.