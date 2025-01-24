Edgewise elevates chief operating officer, hires development exec 

BOULDER — Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX) has promoted Behrad Derakhshan, formerly the Boulder-based muscle disease biopharmaceutical company’s chief business officer, to chief operating officer, and hired Robert Blaustein as chief development officer.

“These leadership changes signify our organization’s progression into late-stage clinical development, setting the stage for the future commercialization of our novel therapeutics,” Edgewise CEO Kevin Koch said in a prepared statement. “As we welcome Rob, it’s an exciting time for the Company, and we are fortunate to have a highly experienced executive team guiding us forward.”

Blaustein previously held leadership positions with pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. Inc.

(NYSE: MRK).

