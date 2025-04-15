Loveland council to mull changes to liquor, tobacco licensing

LOVELAND — Changes to liquor and tobacco licensing regulations will be considered Tuesday night by the Loveland City Council in response to a state law passed last spring.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, one amendment would require liquor and tobacco license holders to “immediately” report any unlawful activity or “disturbances” on their premises and post a sign warning customers of the rule, as well as giving the the city more enforcement tools including additional compliance checks or inspections of the sales premises, if warranted, new rules for appeals hearings and changes in license expirations.

on Facebook on LinkedIn