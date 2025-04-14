World Quantum Day: Polis unveils education blueprint in Longmont
Colorado last year became the first state to receive quantum tech hub designation from the U.S. Department of Commerce, and now the Centennial State is the first in the nation to adopt a blueprint for educating young students to prepare them for jobs in the quantum economy of the future.
