Infleqtion joins DOE’s quantum, space collaboration

BOULDER — Infleqtion is one of the participants in the first round of the U.S. Department of Energy’s newly formed Quantum & Space Collaboration.

“This collaborative effort aims to harness cutting-edge quantum technologies for pivotal advancements in national security, energy, and economic prosperity, while also supporting sustainability goals,” the Boulder-born quantum-technology company said in a news release.

Infleqtion is a trade name adopted last year by ColdQuanta Inc.

Other participants in the collaboration include the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicles Directorate and Nebula Space Enterprises Inc.

“We are thrilled to be part of this private-public partnership with the Department of Energy to drive innovation in space. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to leverage cutting-edge resources and expertise from multiple sectors to accelerate the commercialization of quantum technologies,” Infleqtion CEO Scott Farris said in the release. “Together, we will harness the power of quantum sensing, quantum communications, and quantum computing to advance national security, energy and economic interests.”