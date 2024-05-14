Rialto to begin using reusable cups
LOVELAND — The Rialto Theater in Loveland will begin to use multi-use plastic cups instead of disposable products.
The city-run theater has partnered with r.Cups from r.World to provide the cups. Theater patrons who buy drinks will be able to deposit them in reuse bins. From there, the cups will be sorted, sanitized and used again hundreds of times.
The Minneapolis company r.World has been working on environmental projects since 1990. It was born out of the entertainment industry and has targeted live performance venues for its products.
