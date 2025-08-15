Boulder hires transportation and mobility director

BOULDER — Blythe Bailey will start work next month as Boulder’s new transportation and mobility director.

He is currently the director of design and connectivity for Chattanooga, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Outdoors.

“While the city is currently under a hiring freeze, this position is critical to supporting public safety while also advancing Boulder’s vision for a vibrant multimodal system,” Boulder city manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said in a news release. “As such, the city manager decided to proceed with filling the leadership vacancy.”

Valerie Watson has served as interim transportation director for nearly a year after Natalie Stiffler left the city to join the private sector.

“I am so excited that Blythe has agreed to join us,” Rivera-Vandermyde said in the release. “Not only does he bring incredible experience and expertise, but he also demonstrates passion and joy that are, frankly, contagious. I’m confident he will serve this talented department and our community well as we continue to advance City Council’s transportation priorities while also meeting Boulder’s core mobility needs.”

