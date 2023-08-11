Boulder evaluating Chautauqua shuttles and parking

Via Mobility buses are used for shuttling visitors to the park. Courtesy city of Boulder

BOULDER — The city of Boulder is evaluating the Chautauqua Access Management Program (CAMP), including the free Park-to-Park shuttle to the park and entertainment area, and is seeking community input through an online questionnaire that will be available through Sept. 30.

Comments from the public will help the city evaluate the effectiveness of the program and inform potential changes.

Chautauqua Park, at the base of the Flatirons and just off the west end of Baseline Road, is one of Boulder’s most-popular destinations, with trails into the foothills, picnic areas, a restaurant and entertainment venue. CAMP was created to better manage access to the park while minimizing impacts to the neighborhood and the area’s natural and cultural resources.

During summer weekends and holidays, the program includes:

Free shuttles from remote parking lots and downtown Boulder to Chautauqua, including the Park-to-Park and HOP 2 Chautauqua shuttles.

and shuttles. Paid parking at Chautauqua.

A Neighborhood Parking Permit program on several residential streets north of Chautauqua.

A park ambassador program and employer transportation demand management programs.

The ordinance that permits CAMP is set to expire at the end of this year. After the evaluation of community and stakeholder input, as well as data analysis, staff will develop recommendations for boards and Boulder City Council to consider for the future of CAMP. The evaluation will also help inform potential future trailhead access management programs in other popular locations.An English questionnaire and a Spanish questionnaire are available. For more information and next steps for the program evaluation, visit the project webpage.