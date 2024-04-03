Boulder, Commutifi launch Boulder Clean Commute pilot

BOULDER — Boulder and local transportation-tech company Commutifi Holdings Ltd. are partnering to launch Boulder Clean Commute, a pilot program that provides financial incentives for commuters to avoid taking single-occupancy vehicle trips to and from work.

“Employers in the Central Area General Improvement District (downtown Boulder) or Boulder Junction Access District are eligible to participate,” according to a Boulder news release. “The city will match employer-provided incentives up to $1.25 per qualified work trip for a total of up to $2.50 per day per employee who commutes sustainably. Eligible trips include carpooling, taking public transit, walking and biking.”

Employees will receive their cash incentives via a virtual debit card that can be used on transportation services or at business in the two districts, the city said.

“As employees continue to return to work, the Boulder Clean Commute program is an exciting step toward rewarding sustainable transit to and from our downtown and Boulder Junction districts,” Boulder community vitality director Cris Jones said in the release. “Reinvesting reward dollars back into our Boulder business community supports our city’s economic vibrancy while reducing single-occupancy vehicle trips.” For more information about the Boulder Clean Commute program, visit the program webpage.