Boulder County’s Stolzmann joins EPA local gov advisory board

Boulder County Commissioner Ashley Stolzmann

BOULDER — Boulder County Commissioner Ashley Stolzmann was recently appointed to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee.

“Working with colleagues from across the country on environmental and climate challenges is truly inspiring,” Stolzmann said in a news release. “Although we come from 37 communities across 27 states, we all face threats from climate change and pollution. I believe tackling the climate crisis is the most critical issue for Boulder County and the world and that the decisions we make in the next decade will shape our future. It is vital that local, state, and federal governments collaborate, and I am committed to bringing Boulder County’s perspective to this crucial conversation.”

During a May meeting of the LGAC, Stoltzmann and her colleagues “shared feedback on the EPA’s plans to advance equity and its resources to help local governments effectively deliver services even as the climate changes,” the release said.