Ajax Tavern open at Boulder’s new Limelight Hotel

BOULDER — The Ajax Tavern restaurant at the $130 million Limelight Hotel Boulder, a 254-room inn and conference center on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, is set to open Friday.

Operated by the team behind the flagship restaurant at The Little Nell in Aspen, Ajax Tavern’s “menu features high-quality, ingredient-driven, elevated yet approachable takes on classic tavern fare and comfort cuisine that spotlights creativity and highlights Colorado-sourced produce,” a news release said.

Ajax’s kitchen is led by Limelight Boulder executive chef Jeff Gundy.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“The vision for Limelight Boulder has always been to be a welcoming space for people to come together, and Ajax Tavern is the perfect extension of that spirit,” Gundy said in the release. “We set out to honor Ajax Tavern’s mountain-born heritage while celebrating the flavors and culture of the Boulder community and featuring ingredients from local farms. This restaurant is about connection, belonging, and food that feels both special and familiar.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn