Postino to open first Westminster outpost

WESTMINSTER — Postino WineCafé, an Arizona-born restaurant chain known for its beverages, bruschetta, salads and sandwiches, will open its sixth Colorado location this summer at 14588 Delaware St. in Westminster.

The 3,834-square-foot space will seat 142 diners inside, with an additional 42 seats on the patio.

“We’ve been elated by the warm welcome Coloradans have given each of our new locations since we first landed in LoHi a decade ago,” Postino CEO Lauren Bailey said in a prepared statement. “We feel strong connections to every neighborhood in which we set up shop, and Westminster is no different.”Postino opened its first Boulder Valley location in 2023 on Boulder’s Pearl Street. The chain also has locations in Denver and Highlands Ranch.

SPONSORED CONTENT

on Facebook on LinkedIn