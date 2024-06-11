Vets of Boulder’s Frasca to lead restaurants at Populus Hotel

Stellar Jay, Populus’ Rooftop Bar and Terrace. Courtesy Nephew Photos.

DENVER — Executive chef Ian Wortham and food and beverage director Curtis Landrum, both formerly of Boulder’s Frasca Hospitality Group, will open two new restaurants this summer at the newly built Populus Hotel in Denver.

Pasque, according to a news release from Populus manager Aparium Hotel Group, will be an “all-day dining destination featuring seasonally driven, nature-based cuisine,” while Stellar Jay will be “a vibrant rooftop restaurant, bar, and outdoor terrace that serves bold, live-fire cuisine overlooking the downtown skyline, parks and iconic Rocky Mountains.”

Wortham and Landrum previously worked together at Tavernetta, Frasca Hospitality Group concept in Boulder.

“Pasque and Stellar Jay are inspired by the elegance and beauty of nature,” Wortham said in the news release. “We’re proud to create food that not only celebrates the flavors, aromas, and artistry of our natural world, but makes you feel good knowing it is sourced and prepared thoughtfully.”

Populus is a 265-room hotel on 14th Street near Denver’s Civic Center Park. The hotel exterior is evocative of an aspen tree.