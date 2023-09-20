Boulder County’s restaurant week First Bite back in October

BOULDER — First Bite, Boulder County’s annual restaurant week, will return for its 18th year Oct. 20-29.

“Since encouraging participating restaurants to break away from traditional restaurant week menus, First Bite has evolved to welcome a wider variety of cuisines, service models, and price points,” First Bite organizers Savor Productions said in a news release. “The range of restaurants this year includes Michelin-recognized destinations and fast-casual eateries, everything from finger-lickin’ BBQ in Lyons to Spanish tapas on The Hill.”

For information about participating restaurants, visit Firstbiteboulder.com.

“It’s exciting to see the enthusiasm from our restaurants come through in their menus. There are grazing boards, pairings, multi-course dinners, and picnic options — just an incredible variety of ways to dine and places to visit,” Savor Productions owner Jessica Benjamin said in the release.