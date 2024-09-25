Weiss named director of sales, marketing at Elizabeth Hotel

Northern Engineering did work on the Elizabeth Hotel in Fort Collins. Courtesy Northern Engineering.

FORT COLLINS — Tamika Weiss has been named director of sales and marketing at The Elizabeth Hotel in Old Town Fort Collins.

Weiss came to The Elizabeth from Embassy Suites Loveland by Hilton Conference Center. Her previous hospitality experience includes serving as a conference services manager at the Beaver Run Resort and Conference Center in Breckenridge as well as general manager of several Colorado restaurants, including Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, the Rio Grande and Coyote’s Southwestern Grill.

The 164-room hotel caters to music lovers with an instrument-lending library and a curated selection of vinyl records that can be enjoyed in guests’ rooms. It is home to Magic Rat Live Music, a venue that hosts a schedule of shows featuring budding local acts and big-name artists.

Other amenities at the dog-friendly hotel include an immersive collection of local art and a 24-hour fitness center. It offers more than 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, including the red brick Terrace outdoor space and the Walnut Ballroom, both of which can accommodate up to 200 guests. It has a restaurant, The Emporium: An American Brasserie, and a rooftop Sunset Lounge featuring a wraparound patio with views of downtown Fort Collins and the Rocky Mountains.