Postino WineCafé open on Boulder’s Pearl Street

BOULDER — Postino WineCafé, an Arizona-born restaurant chain known for its beverages, bruschetta, salads and sandwiches, opened its first Boulder outpost Monday at 1468 Pearl Street.

“We’ve been planning to open in Boulder for years,” Postino co-founder Lauren Bailey said in a prepared statement. “When we found the perfect location on the Pearl Street Mall, we knew it was time. We’re so excited to open our doors and welcome this vibrant community into our space.”

Postino, which has Colorado locations in Denver and Highlands Ranch, chooses a different aesthetic for each restaurant. The plan for the Boulder eatery is to elicit “whimsey and nostalgia with an art wall featuring hundreds of pairs of reclaimed roller skates — a nod to a scene in the early ‘70s and ‘80s ‘Mork & Mindy’ sitcom when Robin Williams’ character roller skates down the pedestrian Pearl Street Mall,” the company said.