Hotel on CU Boulder campus set to open August 2025

An architect’s rendering shows the Limelight Hotel and Conference Center on the University of Colorado Boulder campus. Courtesy CU Boulder

BOULDER — The $130 million Limelight Hotel Boulder, a 254-room inn and conference center on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, will hold a grand opening on Aug. 21, 2025, CU officials say.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the hotel, a collaboration between CU Boulder and the city, will have 25,000 square feet of meeting space, a 15,000-square-foot ballroom, a 5,000-square-foot outdoor event lawn and a 585-stall parking garage. The incentive for building it, said Derek Silva, CU Boulder associate vice chancellor for business strategy, was to be able to host academic and research conferences, but many other large and small events will be able to be held there as well.