Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado unemployment lower than state average

DENVER — All four counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado posted better July employment figures than the state average, new data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment shows.

Colorado’s seasonally adjusted jobless figure fell two-tenths of a percentage point last month to 4.5%, while the national figure rose a point to 4.2%.

Locally, Broomfield County posted the lowest unadjusted unemployment figure last month at 3.7%, followed by Larimer County at 3.8%, Boulder County at 4% and Weld County at 4.3%, according to the CDLE report.

Colorado’s labor force participation rate dipped a tad last month to 67.6%, but still outpaced the national average of 62.2%.

“Over the year, the average workweek for all Colorado employees on private nonfarm payrolls decreased from 33.5 to 33.4 hours, while average hourly earnings grew from $37.77 to $38.93, $2.49 more than the national average hourly earnings of $36.44,” CDLE reported.

