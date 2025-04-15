Major industrial park planned near DIA

AURORA — A major industrial park called King Ranch could rise soon on 528 acres two miles south of the main terminal at Denver International Airport.

According to The Denver Post, the San Juan Co., managing agent for the 1,287-acre Porteus commercial development, is under contract to acquire the nearby undeveloped land at 56th Avenue and Monaghan Road for the project. Aurora public records show that talks surrounding King Ranch have been ongoing ever since the land was annexed into the city in the late 1980s.

