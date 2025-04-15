Bishop Well emergency response ended; recovery next

GALETON — Emergency response to an April 6 incident at the Bishop Well oil and gas well near Galeton was demobilized on Monday, and now Weld County, Chevron, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission will coordinate recovery and public-information efforts.

According to the Greeley Tribune, 12 Galeton residents were evacuated after an equipment failure led to the release of some water and oil and gas at the facility south of Weld County Road 74.

