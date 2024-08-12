Drilling plan meets Erie opposition

ERIE — A proposed oil and gas development that would include drilling underneath the town of Erie and parts of Boulder County faces opposition from some residents and officials.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, Denver-based Extraction Oil & Gas’ Draco Pad Project calls for drilling 26 oil and gas wells from a location in unincorporated Weld County, down more than 7,000 feet, then horizontally, reaching 5 miles underneath Erie and into parts of Boulder County.

