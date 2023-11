Weld to mull retaining excess revenue

Weld County Board of Commissioners members, from left: Scott James, Perry Buck, Mike Freeman, Lori Saine and Kevin Ross. Courtesy Weld County

GREELEY – Citing a list of needs that weren’t included in next year’s original budget proposal, the Board of Weld County Commissioners on Monday will ask the county council for permission next year to retain revenue that exceeds the county charter’s 5% growth cap.

According to the Greeley Tribune, the proposed 2024 county budget includes $493.7 million to meet the growing demand for services, complete capital projects and attract and retain employees.