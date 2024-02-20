OnKure hires chief medical officer as drug trials loom

Samuel Agresta

BOULDER — OnKure Inc., a precision oncology company, recently hired Samuel Agresta as its chief medical officer.

Agresta, who previously held the same role at Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., joins OnKure as the company gears up to begin clinical trials for its leading cancer therapy OKI-219, a selective PI3K alpha H1047R inhibitor.

“The development of highly safe and effective treatments for patients who suffer from breast cancer is important work,” Agresta said in a news release.