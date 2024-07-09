OnKure names Rogan Nunn as general counsel

BOULDER — OnKure Inc., a Boulder-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has appointed Rogan Nunn as general counsel and secretary.

Nunn will report to Nicholas Saccomano, president and CEO, and will oversee all aspects of the company’s legal and compliance functions.

“We are delighted to welcome Rogan to OnKure as our new General Counsel and Secretary,” Saccomano said in a written statement. “Rogan’s extensive legal expertise and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to advance our programs.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining OnKure at such a pivotal and exciting time in its evolution,” Nunn said. “We have an extraordinarily talented and dedicated team here. Together, I believe we have a real opportunity to advance the state of treatment and make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients.”

Nunn previously served as general counsel, America at ADC Therapeutics, where he oversaw global legal operations and executed transactions across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Before ADC, he served as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of Array Biopharma Inc. until Array’s sale to Pfizer.