Mosaic Biosciences adds to executive team

BOULDER — Mosaic Biosciences Inc., a Boulder drug-discovery company that provides protein and antibody therapeutics research to its biotech, biopharma, and academic partners, has added to its executive leadership team.

The company named Luyuan Mendhi as chief financial officer, Tracey Mullen as chief strategy officer and Christilyn Graff as senior vice president, head of research.

“We are thrilled to welcome Luyuan, Tracey, and Christilyn to the Mosaic executive team,” Eric Furfine, Mosaic’s co-CEO and chief scientific officer, said in a written statement. “Their leadership, expertise, and vision align with our mission to deliver best-in-class drug discovery solutions to our partners. This expansion of our leadership team strengthens our ability to innovate and meet the evolving needs of the biopharma industry.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Mendhi previously served as vice president, head of finance at Alloy Therapeutics and director at Novartis, managing a $600 million budget and leading strategic projects, including measuring and improving R&D productivity.

Mullen formerly served as senior vice president of biopharma at Twist Biosciences, managing the integrated Biopharma Solutions business unit after the acquisition of Abveris, where she was CEO. As CEO of Abveris, Tracey developed and commercialized a platform for antibody discovery, fueling exponential organizational growth.

Graff has more than 20 years in biologics drug discovery, specializing in protein and antibody engineering. Formerly a senior director at Biogen, she expanded the early biologics portfolio with a focus on validating therapeutic hypotheses and advanced candidates in oncology, neurology, immunology and fibrosis.

on Facebook on LinkedIn