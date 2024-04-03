Mosaic adds two new vice presidents

BOULDER — Mosaic Biosciences Inc. has added two new vice presidents to its leadership team.

Mosaic, a Boulder drug-discovery company that provides protein and antibody therapeutics research to its biotech, biopharma, and academic partners, said that Malavi Madireddi will join as senior vice president of drug discovery and Scott Glaser will become senior vice president of biologics discovery.

“Our commitment to providing our partners with the best collaborative therapeutic discovery engine is underlined by the addition of these two world-class biotechnology leaders to our team,” Eric Furfine, co-CEO and CSO said in a written statement. “Malavi’s impressive knowledge of biological complexity and its application to clinical indications, joined to Scott’s strategic expertise in protein therapeutic drug discovery, development, and clinical viability, significantly increases the already high value we offer current and prospective partners.”

Prior to joining Mosaic, Madireddi provided consulting to early-stage venture-capital-funded stealth companies, based on her more than 25 years of leading small molecule and biologic drug discovery teams across multiple therapeutic areas and target classes. In her most recent position with Bristol Myers Squibb, Madireddi applied drug discovery insights to drive strategic external scientific collaborations and support medical evidence generation.

Glaser joins Mosaic following several years of consultant work based on his more than 25 years of biopharma experience in streamlining and optimizing the discovery and development of new protein therapeutics. Glaser has contributed to more than 50 discovery programs, with multiple molecules advancing into clinical development. He has also pioneered protein technologies, demonstrated by his co-inventorship of 23 issued U.S. patents and multiple pending applications. His most recent corporate position was with Novartis Research Foundation where he led antibody discovery and platform development efforts.