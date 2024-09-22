Medical-device firm Boulder iQ expands local ops

BOULDER — Medical-device firm Boulder iQ has nearly doubled its Boulder footprint with the purchase of a 10,000-square-foot facility at 5375 Western Ave.

That new space is close to the company’s roughly 11,000-square-foot headquarters at 5421 Western Ave.

“We have simply outgrown our space with the amount of work we are doing,” Boulder iQ CEO Jim Kasic said in a news release. “We often begin work with early-stage companies and then grow with them,” he explains. “When we succeed in helping them get their products to market, they succeed, grow and come back to us for further projects. It’s a cycle of success we work to cultivate.”

Boulder iQ, a trade name registered to Boulder BioMed LLC, is a medical and industrial device consulting and contract manufacturing firm.

The company “plans to use the additional space for assembly, packaging and labeling,” Boulder iQ said. “Product design, testing, rapid prototyping, cleanroom operations and sterilization will continue to take place at its current facility.”

Boulder iQ has hired 30 workers in the last 18 months and currently has an employee headcount of 50.