Legal & Courts  August 12, 2025

Future Legends lawyers contest foreclosure

future legends
The Future Legends sign off of Diamond Valley Way is an entry into the complex. Sharon Dunn/BizWest.
By

Lawyers for the Future Legends sports complex are contesting a foreclosure action, arguing that the matter “involves a settlement agreement that never was.” 

Related Posts

Beth Potter
Categories: Legal & Courts Sports & Recreation Sunday Weekly Today's News Windsor Future Legends LLC Future Legends Sports Complex U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts