Weld commissioners vote to not renew liquor license for El Centenario nightclub

LONGMONT — Weld County commissioners have voted unanimously to not renew the liquor license for El Centenario Entertainment LLC near the southwest on-ramp of Interstate 25 and Colo. 119.

Through an interpreter, a representative from El Centenario asked commissioners at a meeting Monday to give her two months to fix the problems.

Commissioner Kevin Ross said that he was worried about unsafe conditions at such a club after seeing national news items where people died in nightclub fires.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“Quite frankly, in my opinion, I’m glad we caught this,” Ross said.

In July, officials said the nightclub at 10763 Turner Blvd., Unit 1, violated several safety and building codes. Weld County inspectors issued a stop-work order after going to the building and finding that remodeling had been done without permits, according to a document from the county attorney’s office. In addition, the owner never received a final inspection in 2018 and never received final approval for a 900-square-foot interior remodel, including two restrooms, according to the document.

In a separate inspection in July, inspectors from Mountain View Fire Rescue District found multiple fire hazards, electrical hazards and hampered egress.

An El Centenario phone number listed online is non-functional. Social media posts of the club show pictures of a stage and several scheduled band dates.

on Facebook on LinkedIn