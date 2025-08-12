CU’s Embark Deep Tech Startup Creator puts would-be entrepreneurs on payroll

BOULDER — As part of the Embark Deep Tech Startup Creator, the University of Colorado will put seven budding entrepreneurs on its payroll.

By providing this class of participants with six months of salary, business training and funding opportunities, the program “expands the entrepreneurial playing field by reducing financial barriers and empowering potential startup founders with the tools for success,” CU said in a news release.

CU is accepting applications for the upcoming Embark Deep Tech Startup Creator cohort now.

“The university launched Embark Deep Tech Startup Creator in 2023 to connect aspiring entrepreneurs and inventors in a unique way,” Marta Zgagacz, senior director at CU Venture Partners, said in the release. “We know how challenging it is to start a company. So we’ve created an entrepreneurial ecosystem to identify the most promising university technologies and equip future CEOs with the tools necessary to weather critical moments in the lifecycle of a startup, such as not having an income.”

