Foresight Diagnostics expands Allogene partnership 

BOULDER — Foresight Diagnostics Inc., a Boulder-based cancer diagnostics company that specialized in the development of ultra-sensitive minimal residual disease, or MRD, detection, recently expanded its strategic collaboration with Allogene Therapeutics Inc. to support the future development of the MRD assay in Canada, Europe and Australia.

“We are excited about our expanded collaboration with Allogene which will enable development of our MRD assay beyond the U.S.,” Foresight chief operations and compliance officer Sandra Close said in a prepared statement. “This is an important milestone as we continue to support our biopharma partners implementing MRD-driven clinical trials globally.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn