BioLoomics names chief scientific officer

BOULDER — Boulder life-sciences startup BioLoomics Inc. has appointed Kurt Gish as the company’s chief scientific officer.

Bioloomics develops targeted therapeutics for tumors. Gish will focus on building the company’s pipeline of lysosoma-targeting antibody-drug conjugates in oncology to overcome the limitations of poor tumor uptake, which hinders safety and efficacy.

“Kurt is an impressive and accomplished scientist that sits at the intersection of ADCs, peptides, and target discovery/validation,” Bioloomics CEO and founder Doug Chapnick said in a prepared statement. “He has a deep understanding of how improper spatial targeting of ADCs has limited the field. With his deep experience in the ADC space, I am confident that Kurt will be invaluable to advancing BioLoomics’s technology to build safer and more efficacious ADCs for both strategic partners and internal programs.”

Gish previously served as chief scientific officer and founder of Trilo Therapeutics.

“BioLoomics is developing incredible technology to deliver more therapeutic drug directly into cancer cells while minimizing systemic toxicity,” Gish said. “I’m thrilled to join such an innovative team and look forward to getting the best possible treatments to patients that so desperately need them.”

Bioloomics has raised $10.1 million from investors, including Innovations Endeavors, Horizons Ventures, TechU Ventures, Boom Capital Ventures, BoxOne Ventures, GC&H, and Viswa Colluru.