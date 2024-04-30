Fort Collins weather-analytics firm Intersphere acquired

FORT COLLINS — Intersphere Inc., a Fort Collins technology company that uses artificial intelligence to predict weather patterns, has been acquired by Louisville, Kentucky-based weather data-analytics firm Climavision.

“Intersphere’s AI process generates specific probability scenarios for virtually any aspect of the energy industry down to units as small as an individual wind farm. By combining that data with Climavision’s existing suite of high-resolution and global weather models, energy clients will have reliable, specific probabilities across a range of scenarios – with enough lead time to make both strategic and tactical decisions,” a Climavision news release said. “By identifying likely weather developments months in advance, clients could potentially improve resiliency of power grids, deploy resources to maximize efficiency, and even leverage energy markets more effectively.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Joining forces with Climavision creates a dynamic powerhouse in the weather technology sector,” Intersphere CEO Ben Toms said in the release. “Our technology extends Climavision’s forecasting capabilities from weeks to years into the future. The holy grail of weather and climate forecasting is understanding any possibility of what can happen as far in advance as possible. Partnering with Climavision gets us much closer to reaching that goal.”