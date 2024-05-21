Which Colorado cities are U.S. News Best Places to Live?

Four Colorado cities are among the nation’s top 50 best places to live, according to the annual ranking compiled by U.S. News & World Report, including two that cracked the list’s top 10.

Colorado Springs was third, Boulder 10th, Fort Collins 39th and Denver 40th on the 2024-2025 Best Places to Live rankings.

Boulder and Colorado Springs both also appeared in last year’s top 10, but essentially flipped positions for the 2024-2025 list. Boulder was the fourth best place to live last year and Colorado Springs was ninth.

“Rising concerns about career prospects, housing affordability and increased cost of goods and services are reflected in this year’s rankings,” U.S. News reporter Erika Giovanetti said in a prepared statement. “While quality of life remains the top priority for many Americans, a city’s value and job market are becoming increasingly important for those looking for a place to live.”

The Best Places to Live rankings are developed using a weighted formula that accounts for attributes such as job market, value, quality of life and desirability.

U.S. News & World Report, in its city profile for Boulder, cites the natural beauty of the Flatirons and the prevalence of healthy, active and outdoor lifestyles as reasons why Boulder is a great place to call home.

“This blissed-out enclave attracts young professionals, families, academics, scientists, transplants from both coasts, old guards who insist it was way cooler in the 1970s and, above all, lovers of outdoor recreation,” U.S. News said. “Trail runners, hikers, climbers, cyclists and more move here to live in this perpetual playground, where the answer to ‘What do you do?’ is often one’s activity of choice, not occupation.”

The consumer advice publication calls Fort Collins the “Napa Valley of craft beer” because it’s home to New Belgium Brewing Co. and other sudsy standouts.

“The city’s access to nearby Rocky Mountain National Park and other pristine public spaces helps feed this dynamic,” U.S. News said. “It’s not uncommon to see locals at the trailhead in the morning for a hike, run or bike ride, and then on a brewery patio with friends that night.”