Larimer County to gather input for Chimney Hollow Open Space

Larimer County will operate open space adjacent to the Chimney Hollow reservoir. Photo courtesy Aliy Louie

LOVELAND — Larimer County’s Department of Natural Resources is seeking input for the management plan of Chimney Hollow Open Space.

Public input will be collected throughout the summer via an online survey as well at the first public open house on May 29 followed by a virtual open house on June 3, according to a schedule provided by the county DNR.

Information collected will help guide management of the new open space adjacent to the Chimney Hollow reservoir.

SPONSORED CONTENT How dispatchable resources enable the clean energy transition Platte River must prepare for the retirement of 431 megawatts (MW) of dispatchable, coal-fired generation by the end of the decade and address more frequent extreme weather events that can bring dark calms (periods when there is no sun or wind).

The public open house on May 29 will be from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Natural Resources Administrative Office, 1800 S. Larimer County Road 31. The virtual option on June 3 will be 5:30-7 p.m. The virtual meeting will be recorded for those unable to attend, the DNR said.

A second phase of public input will be sought in August/September around proposed management recommendations with the final plan completed by year end.The Chimney Hollow Open Space is located five miles southwest of Loveland. It is 1,847 acres, plus the 760 surface acres of the reservoir. The DNR will manage recreation on the reservoir in compliance with a lease agreement with the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District. No overnight use or camping will be permitted, and boating will need to be wakeless.