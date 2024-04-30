Law firm Clark Hill adds Boulder’s LaszloLaw

BOULDER — LaszloLaw, a Boulder-based law firm that specializes in work with clients in the food, beverage and hospitality industries, in merging with international commercial law firm Clark Hill PLC.

Partners Theodore “Ted” Laszlo, who founded his eponymous firm in 2001, and Michael Laszlo are joining Clark Hill as members, and their practice will represent CH’s 28th law office. Veronica Vecchio will also join Clark Hill as a senior attorney

LaszloLaw, a trade name used by Laszlo & Associates LLC, will continue to operate out of its Canyon Boulevard offices.

“Ted and Mike are outstanding lawyers and we’re really pleased to welcome them and their clients to Clark Hill,” Clark Hill CEO John Hensien said in a prepared statement. “Our growth strategy for the past several years has been to add depth to existing practice groups and to expand our geographic footprint in regions where we already have a presence. Combining with LaszloLaw not only enables us to execute on that strategy, but we also get terrific new team members whose practices and clients dovetail nicely with our existing operations.”