Caplan & Earnest selects managing partner team
BOULDER — The law firm Caplan & Earnest LLC has named a new managing partner team composed of attorneys Elizabeth Friel, Kristin Edgar, and Barbara Glogiewicz. The managing partner team succeeds the previous managing partner, Brad J. Hendrick.
Friel will oversee strategy and finance, Edgar will oversee personnel and human resources, and Glogiewicz will oversee facilities and risk management. “Together, they will focus on leading the firm’s strategic plan and operations, ensuring that as laws, systems and technology evolve, the firm continues to cultivate and enhance the client experience,” the firm said in a press statement.
“Beth, Kristin and Barb are outstanding leaders whose work for important clients has made a meaningful difference in our community,” Hendrick said. “They are ideally suited to continue and build on Caplan & Earnest’s reputation as a highly respected and trusted law firm that provides clients with superior counsel while celebrating the collegiality and work-life balance for attorneys and staff.”
