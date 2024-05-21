EPA provides environmental cleanup grants to Greeley, Kersey

GREELEY and KERSEY — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded more than $1.6 million to help Greeley and Kersey clean up brownfields in the two communities.

Greeley will receive $500,000 to assess several properties in the downtown Railway District, and Kersey will receive $1,132,899 to clean up and redevelop the former Union Pacific Railroad grain elevator property.

“EPA’s brownfields grants are helping community leaders revitalize downtown areas through the transformation of blighted properties,” KC Becker, EPA regional administrator, said in a written statement. “Today’s funding will help reclaim contaminated buildings, soil, water and outdoor spaces and create new economic opportunities in Greeley and Kersey.”

“In the wealthiest nation in the world, every family should be able to live in a clean environment,” said U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. “This funding will rightfully support Colorado communities disproportionately affected by contamination. These grants will help Colorado communities safely clean up polluted sites, protect their health and rebuild in a way that creates jobs and economic opportunity.”

Greeley will use its grant to assess environmental contamination at targeted properties in the Railway District, Central Downtown and University Uptown. Properties include the 2.5-acre former Clarion Hotel/Quality Inn with former uses on the property that included a laundry, paint supply store and a lime and cement company. Concerns include the potential for dioxins, furans, PAHs, heavy metals, petroleum hydrocarbons, asbestos and lead-based paint on the site. The former Allnutt Funeral Home at 702 13th St., a redevelopment site, potentially contains asbestos, lead-based paint and toxins related to embalming preservation fluids such as formaldehyde, menthol, phenol and glycerin. Gasoline stations and auto repair shops border the property on three sides.

EPA money will also be used to assess the 100-acre Wake Park and Recreation District, an old oil and gas yard adjacent to the Cache la Poudre River, U.S. Highway 85 and Sixth Avenue. Environmental concerns include junkyards with vehicles that potentially leaked petroleum into the soil.

Additional sites to be addressed include the vacant Distinctive Furniture building, former grain elevator sites on Sixth and 10th streets, and the Wholesale Plywood and Lumber property adjacent to Jefferson Junior High School.

Potential reuse options for these properties include new hotels, apartments and affordable housing, artist studio spaces, sports facilities, multi-use trails, indoor markets, distilleries, breweries and a cultural arts and community center.

Tommy Butler, a Greeley City Council member, said the community is proud of its agricultural and industrial roots and that “our vision for the city is to honor those roots while building a vibrant, modern city. This support will help us focus on high-quality development that ensures a sustainable and innovative future for all the amazing folks that live in our community.”

In Kersey, the grant will be used to clean up the former Union Pacific Railroad grain elevator, which sits on a two-acre lot in the heart of downtown. The dilapidated building is blighted by pigeon guano, water damage and asbestos contamination, the EPA said. The cleanup will transform the property into a vibrant destination, including a restaurant and brewery.

“We are very thankful to be receiving this brownfield grant from the EPA to remediate our old grain elevator,” said Mayor Gary Lagrimanta. “This project is not just about restoring a landmark structure; it’s about safely revitalizing an existing building for future use.”

In addition to Greeley and Kersey, other Colorado communities received cleanup grants: