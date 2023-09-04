Ent Credit Union raises funds for food banks

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ent Credit Union is helping raise funds for Colorado food banks in September for Hunger Action Month.

From Sept. 1 to 10, every person who makes a monetary donation of any amount during those 10 days will be entered to win tickets to the sold-out Red Rocks concert on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Donations can be made at all 55 Ent Credit Union locations and online using this link. From Sept. 11 to 30, everyone who donates will be entered to win tickets to a Broncos Game.

“As the need continues to grow, our neighbors in need often turn to food pantries to provide a little more room in the budget to survive,” Annie Snead, senior manager of community advocacy for Ent Credit Union, said in a written statement. “We are proud to partner with area food bank partners to support their missions and do our part to help end hunger.”

So far this year, Ent has donated more than $150,000 to nonprofit partners who focus on food insecurity. Team members have volunteered 2,728 hours to nonprofit partners across Colorado, including at food banks.

On Sept. 15, Ent Team members will volunteer in a widespread effort at the four area food banks that will receive the donations from this drive:

Care & Share.

Food Bank of the Rockies.

Larimer County Food Bank.

Weld County Food Bank.

For more information on Hunger Action month, visit Hunger Action Month – Care and Share.