Ent Credit Union awards $300K in grants to youth-oriented nonprofits

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ent Credit Union has awarded $300,000 in grants to 116 nonprofits as part of its 2025 Youth Endowment Services grant program.

“The need across Colorado is still growing and choosing which nonprofits to fund is never easy — every single one is doing meaningful work,” Annie Snead, executive director of philanthropy and community relations at Ent, said in a prepared statement. “When we support kiddos’ wellbeing, we’re strengthening entire communities — and we are grateful to our Ent team members for being part of this special grant program.”

The YES Grant program was established in 2000 to support nonprofits improving the lives of Colorado youth. Since its inception, the program has awarded more than $2.5 million to 350 nonprofits organizations advancing services such as shelter, food security, education and literacy. The YES Grants program represents one piece of Ent’s broader giving strategy. In 2025, Ent will give more than $3 million in grants and in-kind donations to nonprofits across the state.

2025 YES Grants awarded per region:

Denver metro: $114,000

Northern Colorado: $56,000

Pikes Peak region: $93,000

Pueblo/Southern Colorado: $37,000



Applications were evaluated by a volunteer panel of Ent employees based on the organization’s general benefit to the community, potential ability to use the grant to obtain additional funds and degree of current community support, among other criteria. Submissions may address any focus area pertinent to Colorado youth and organizations should request an amount consistent with the impact, reach and expected expenses associated with their program.

Ent is Colorado’s largest credit union, with almost $10 billion in assets.

