Premier Members opens scholarship, grant applications

BOULDER — Premier Members Credit Union has opened nominations for scholarships at a college, university or trade school, as well as grants for nonprofit organizations.

High school seniors can apply for one of five $5,000 scholarships. Students can apply online at pmcu.org/scholarships. Applications are open through March 15, 2024.

“We are proud to offer our annual Premier Members scholarship to students seeking higher education in any form,” Karen Bigelow, who works in corporate social responsibility for Premier Members Credit Union, said in a written statement. “We are excited to reward both traditional and non-traditional students the opportunity to pursue higher education.”

Nonprofit organizations that meet criteria can apply for $25,000 of grants, which will range from $1,000 to $5,000, at pmcu.org/grants.

The grant program for nonprofits includes a three-year limit. Nonprofit applicants must have an operating budget of less than $1 million.