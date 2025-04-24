Gloo invests in Servant faith-based tech service provider

BOULDER — Gloo Holdings LLC, a Boulder-based company that provides technology services for churches and other faith-based institutions, has invested in Servant, based in Franklin, Tennessee.

Servant provides digital consulting to faith-based institutions, including Come and See, YouVersion, OneHope and Maxwell Leadership. The company has worked with Gloo to effect digital transformation for ministries and faith-based initiatives.

“We see so many incredible organizations that have made significant missional impact in the ecosystem,” Scott Beck, CEO of Gloo, said in a prepared statement. “But even strong organizations sometimes need help taking their strategy, growth, and offerings to the next level of effectiveness. Our investment in Servant is an investment in the ecosystem, as Servant brings their world-class consulting services coupled with Gloo tools and capabilities to better serve the world-changing organizations that turn to them for guidance.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Servant will continue to operate under its founder and CEO, Ben Elmore, alongside its existing executive team. Scott Beck, co-founder and CEO of Gloo, will continue to serve on the Servant board of directors.

“At Servant, we’ve seen firsthand how partnerships with mission-driven organizations can transform bold visions into meaningful impact,” Elmore said in a statement. “This collaboration with Gloo aligns perfectly with our core principle of collaborating wherever possible and building only when necessary. Servant attracts the industry’s best talent to come and pour themselves out to serve the Church, offering not just their skills but their calling. Together, we’re empowering churches and ministries to thrive in the digital age while expanding audience reach, enhancing donor engagement and streamlining organizational efficiencies.”

The strategic partnership enables Gloo and Servant to expand capabilities to more churches, ministries, and mission-based enterprises, helping them innovate, expand, and thrive while serving their communities, the companies said in a press release.

on Facebook on LinkedIn