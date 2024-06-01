Premier Members Credit Union deposits $50k in local schools, nonprofits

BOULDER — Premier Members Credit Union recently provided $50,000 in grants for scholarships to high school seniors and local nonprofit organizations.

Grant recipients included Colorado Kids Create, Face-to-Face Colorado, Hope Connection and Community, Longmont Food Rescue and Sam Di Paolo American Legion Post 1985.

Students receiving scholarships included Abigail Bensler, Aidan Gover, Ena Gibson, Rachael Schmidt and Srisahanaa Chandramohan.

“The need in our communities continues to rise as they rely on important services like education, mental and physical healthcare, basic human needs and rights, and the arts, as well as ongoing support of our veteran community,” PMCU assistant vice president of community relations Jeffrey Kash said in a prepared statement.