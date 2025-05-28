CU Boulder to sponsor climate summit next week

BOULDER — The University of Colorado Boulder will sponsor the “2025 Right Here, Right Now” Global Climate Summit on June 5, in partnership with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the University of Oxford.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the summit was first held at CU Boulder in 2022. This year’s discussion will be held at Oxford and available via a 24-hour livestream, but an in-person program will convene as part of the event from 9 to 11 a.m. that day at 1535 Spruce St. in Boulder.

