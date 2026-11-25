DENVER — Companies and researchers in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado were among the dozens of recipients of recent Advanced Industries Accelerator program grants, which are administered by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

“These grants promote the growth and sustainability of advanced industries in Colorado by driving innovation, commercialization and public-private partnerships that move this vital aspect of Colorado’s economy forward in communities across the state,” according to OEDIT.

The local recipients included:

Colorado State University researcher David Prawel: $150,000 to develop 3D-printed human bone scaffolds to heal large bone defects caused by trauma or cancer.

University of Colorado Boulder researcher Christoffer Heckman: $150,000: to develop a miniature legged robot to inspect confined, hazardous spaces in buildings and industrial facilities.

Cirena Inc., Boulder: $126,300 to develop a specialized purification platform that reliably produces pure, long RNA strands for gene-editing therapies.

Curable Composites Inc., Windsor: $250,000 to develop an advanced manufacturing platform that produces aerospace-grade carbon fiber structures in minutes rather than hours.

Endios Bio Inc., Boulder: $250,000 to develop a targeted genetic therapy designed to stop the nerve cell destruction that causes amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Idaptiq Trials Inc., Boulder: $250,000 to develop an artificial intelligence-native software to automate the data and statistical analysis required for clinical trials.

Lasa Health, Boulder: $250,000 to develop a clinical decision support platform to help healthcare providers manage perimenopause and menopause.

Last Wave Energy LLC, Boulder: $500,000 to develop ultrathin battery current collectors to eliminate dead weight from conventional lithium-ion cells.

Manifold Magnetics Inc., Boulder: $250,000 to develop a wearable sensor vest to improve treatment for cardiac arrhythmias.

Moria Inc., Boulder: $250,000 to develop an artificial intelligence platform to automate technical services and reporting for the mining industry.

NeuroX Innovations Inc., Fort Collins: $500,000 to develop a wearable neuromodulation system engineered to reduce phantom limb pain following amputation.

WarpWare Inc.: $250,000 to develop an integrated software platform that manages the entire spacecraft lifecycle from initial mission planning to on-orbit operations.

“Colorado’s advanced industries thrive because our researchers and entrepreneurs consistently turn ambitious ideas into practical technologies,” Michelle Hadwiger, director of global business development at OEDIT, said in a prepared statement. “These grants provide essential funding at a pivotal stage, helping innovators validate new concepts and overcome early hurdles to commercialization. By funding these projects today, we are supporting the next generation of market-ready solutions built in Colorado.”

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